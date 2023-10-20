trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677527
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Celebrate Navratri In Full Ganapath Style In Ahmedabad

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is directed by Vikas Bahl and set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is all set for a grand release in worldwide cinemas on Friday, October 20, 2023. The much-awaited film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is creating waves across the nation, and the young superstars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. 

Continuing the promotional tour, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon recently visited a garba pandal in Ahmedabad City, where the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favorite stars live.

On their garba pandal visit to Ahmedabad, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon looked absolutely pleasant in traditional attire. While Tiger Shroff was wearing kurta-pyjama, Kriti Sanon wore a traditional saree at the event. 

The madness of the masses went to a new level after catching a glimpse of their favorite stars at the event. The duo talked about their magnum opus, 'Ganapath', at the event, had an interaction session with the fans there, and also clicked a selfie.

The craze and the euphoria for the film on the ground level are absolutely whooping, and the buzz for the film is sky high. From the fans to the audiences, everyone is anticipating watching their favorite jodi back on the big screen and doing some kickass actions. 

The trailer and the songs of the film have been received extremely positively by the audiences.

