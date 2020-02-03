Tiger Shroff stands up against a nation in 'Baaghi 3' new poster

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next big actioner - 'Baaghi 3'. The makers have unveiled a new poster which carries a tagline 'This Time He's Up Against A Nation'. And we get to see a bare-chested Tiger as the last man standing in front of a huge tanker.

The poster clearly hints at 'Baaghi 3' being a full-blown action drama. Expectations are high as 'Baaghi 2' was a huge success. Tiger introduced his character Ronnie along with the poster on social media. His caption reads, "Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday. #sajidnadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies."

The makers will release the 'Baaghi 3' trailer on February 6, 2020.

The movie has been helmed by ace choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan. Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead and joins him back after 2016 'Baaghi'.

'Baaghi 3' is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil actioner 'Vettai' and is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the venture.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.