Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 slows down at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a great show on the opening day, Tiger Shroff starrer The Student of the Year 2 has slowed down at the Box Office. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."

#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

He further added, "#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays."

#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Adarsh also shared the list of Tiger's best performing films. He wrote, "Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz...

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr

#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz."

The Punit Malhotra directorial is the sequel to 2012 super-hit 'Student of the Year' that marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Expectations from SOTY 2 were soaring high from the film but it couldn't gather great reviews.