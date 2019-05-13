close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 slows down at the Box Office

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria

Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 slows down at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a great show on the opening day, Tiger Shroff starrer The Student of the Year 2 has slowed down at the Box Office. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2."

He further added, "#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays."

Adarsh also shared the list of Tiger's best performing films. He wrote, "Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz...
2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr
2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr
2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr
#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz."

 The Punit Malhotra directorial is the sequel to 2012 super-hit 'Student of the Year' that marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Expectations from SOTY 2 were soaring high from the film but it couldn't gather great reviews.

Tags:
Tiger Shroffananya pandeyTara SutariaStudent Of The Year 2
Next
Story

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor as a jilted lover packs a solid punch-Watch

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Anger erupts in Kashmir over rape of 3-year-old minor in Bandipora district