Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's grungy avatar in action-thriller Ganapath first look poster!

 The first look focuses on the quiet intensity of the action star.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s grungy avatar in action-thriller Ganapath first look poster!

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's upcoming venture 'Ganapath' was announced a few days back. The makers of the venture Pooja Entertainment & Good Co. have unveiled the intriguing poster of their forthcoming action thriller 'Ganapath'.

The poster features the film's star Tiger Shroff in a grungy, raw avatar, oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape hemmed in with barbed wire, while a cloud of smoke lingers in the air. 

The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood's genre-defining action movies.

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, it will portray a never-seen-before world and is Pooja Entertainment's first out-and-out action film, co-produced with Good Co., with the new age action king of Bollywood who seems to be Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, rolled into one.

This film will present him in a completely different mould. The shooting will begin around mid-2021.

Director Vikas Bahl says, "I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before!"

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Ganapath in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. 

 

Tiger Shroff, Ganapath
