Total Dhamaal Box Office report card—Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood witnessed a good run in recent times with most of the films released in the first quarter of the year hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. Inder Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' happens to be one such entertainer of 2019. The laugh riot tickled the funny bones of the masses and earned big bucks.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #TotalDhamaal is rock-steady... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 143.56 cr. India biz.

'Total Dhamaal' boasts of having an impressive star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

The comedy-drama happens to the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'. The movie is backed by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It released on February 22, 2019.