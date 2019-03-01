Total Dhamaal inches towards Rs 100 crore mark—Check out collections

New Delhi: With an ensemble star cast and fantastic humour element, Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' has emerged a box office success. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

'Total Dhamaal' made people go ROFL inside theatres and has received much love from them . Latest collections of the multi-starrer are out and they are proof that audience is absolutely loving the 'Dhamaal'

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.55 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet he wrote, “#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids... This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya... Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr.”

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

It is a sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.