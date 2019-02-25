हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal overseas Box Office report card—Check out collections

It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: This year has seen a good start for Bollywood as most of the releases have turned out to be minting huge moolah at the Box Office. Filmmaker Inder Kumar's laugh riot 'Total Dhamaal' is going strong at the ticket counters. The movie is making the right kind of buzz not just in the country but internationally as well.

Total Dhamaal has surpassed expectations with a great weekend collection in the international markets. The film has delivered the highest opening weekend for an Ajay Devgn film overseas with a GBO of $ 3.41 million (INR 24.2 crores).

The film has garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

US - $ 981k

UK - $ 322k

ME - $ 1.12 m

Australia - $ 241k

ROW - $746k

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak released on February 22, 2019.

The comedy-drama happens to the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.

 

 

