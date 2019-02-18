हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

'Total Dhamaal' won't release in Pakistan

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote: "In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan."

&#039;Total Dhamaal&#039; won&#039;t release in Pakistan
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his forthcoming film "Total Dhamaal" will not release in Pakistan. The decision comes after the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers last week.

"In light of the current situation, the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Ajay tweeted. 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote: "In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan."

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district.

The attack, much like the one in Uri in 2016, has impacted cultural ties between the two nations. 

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in India on Sunday said filmmakers will not be allowed to release their films in Pakistan after the dastardly attack.

Last week, "Gully Boy" released in Pakistan.

"Total Dhamaal" is the third installment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

 

Tags:
Pulwama attackPulwama terror attackTotal DhamaalPakistanTotal Dhamaal releaseAwantipora terror attacksAwantipora attack
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' new poster out—See inside

Must Watch

PT5M24S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close