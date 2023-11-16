Tusharr Khanna Opens Up On His Role In Debut Film Starfish, Says 'Life Tests Your Limits'

New Delhi: Tusharr Khanna is a symbol of perseverance and the varied paths one can take in the glamorous world of Bollywood, where dreams are interwoven with reality. The aspiring actor opens up about his thrilling journey that led to him being cast in the upcoming film 'Starfish'.

For Tusharr, the road to success was not paved with rose petals but marked by auditions, perseverance, and an unexpected twist of fate. "I always came second in auditions, and the constant near misses took a toll on me. Frustrated and feeling defeated, I impulsively boarded a one-way ticket to Haridwar, seeking solace and perhaps a new direction. Little did I know that destiny had other plans. On the bus, I received a life-altering Zoom call from my managers and the T-Series team. Their message was crystal clear: if I wanted to seize the opportunity of a lifetime, I had to be back the next day."

"Sometimes, life tests your limits, and just when you think you've reached your breaking point, a door opens," he reflects. This whirlwind of events became the turning point in Tusharr's career, catapulting him into the spotlight and securing his role in "Starfish."

Tushar Khanna, who makes his Starfish debut, portrays Aman, who is also Mr Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil, who is free-spirited.

While Khushalii who plays Tara, a skilled commercial diver, looks stunning, she is also seen battling her demons of the past which only leaves us wanting to know more.

Arlo, the spiritual guru, is played by Milind Soman.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. 'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties.

The movie, set to release on 24th November,2023, It has generated significant buzz, not only for its intriguing plot but also for the emergence of fresh talent like Tusharr Khanna.