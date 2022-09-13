NewsEntertainmentMovies
Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah-starrer 'Maarrich' to release on THIS date

Mumbai: Tusshar Kapoor is all set to play a police officer in his next film `Maarrich`, also starring Naseeruddin Shah. `Maarrich` is the second venture of the actor as producer, who has given hits such as `Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai`, `Khakee` and `Golmaal`.

He said: "This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. `Maarrich` is my second film after `Laxmii` as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time."

The film, written and directed by Dhruv Lather, has been described as a whodunit thriller.

Tusshar had ventured into production in 2020 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer `Laxmii`. He was last seen with Naseeruddin Shah in the biographical drama, `The Dirty Picture`. The actor-producer said that his role in `Maarrich` is different and challenging as well. "The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it`s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier. I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine," Tusshar said.

Announcing the release date, he added: "Super excited to bring `Maarrich` to the audiences in cinemas on December 9.

