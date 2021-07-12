Twitterati shower love on Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India trailer, call it a 'spectacle'

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ trailer was released on Monday (July 12) and has left the fans waiting for the high-octane patriotic drama to release soon.

The film is set in 1971 when India went on a war with Pakistan. The 3 minutes 22 seconds trailer is packed with great action and will surely arouse your patriotic side.

Twitterati showered their love on the trailer. Below are some of their reactions.

This is the another level @ajaydevgn Sir #BhujThePrideOfIndia pic.twitter.com/wqAk70kd88 — S H I V A M (@Iforyoushivam) July 12, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia is looking like a total spectacle This film indeed deserved a theatrical release .. Can't wait for the movie pic.twitter.com/NZwM5A4Vwz — (@Ranbir_Filmic) July 12, 2021

#BhujThePrideOfIndia

Trailer is phenomenal

The best trailer in recent times. Each and every frame looks extraordinary.#Bhuj was easily a 300cr movie if not dealt with OTT.

Mass Maharaja @ajaydevgn Is Back

In Action.

Lots of love from Salman khan fans #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/FKMnLazuBE — (Limit lagi hai ) (@salmanbatmann) July 12, 2021

What a dialogue yar

Goosebumps aa gye#BhujThePrideOfIndia RT if u like BHUJ's trailer pic.twitter.com/1UoC2bVYRG — ARMAAN (@AtheistArmaan) July 12, 2021

One Word Review Superb Trailer #BhujThePrideOfIndia

Congratulations For Entire Team After Seeing This Trailer pic.twitter.com/bqoVHTUCHm — Raja Babu #Filhaal2Mohabbat Released (@Raja_Ak_Addict) July 12, 2021

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ features Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar apart from Ajay and Sanjay. The film is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day. The film is produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria are the writers of the movie.