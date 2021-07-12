हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Twitterati shower love on Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India trailer, call it a 'spectacle'

The film is set in 1971 when India went on a war with Pakistan. The 3 minutes 22 seconds trailer is packed with great action and will surely arouse your patriotic side.

Twitterati shower love on Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India trailer, call it a &#039;spectacle&#039;

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ trailer was released on Monday (July 12) and has left the fans waiting for the high-octane patriotic drama to release soon.

The film is set in 1971 when India went on a war with Pakistan. The 3 minutes 22 seconds trailer is packed with great action and will surely arouse your patriotic side.

Twitterati showered their love on the trailer. Below are some of their reactions.

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ features Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar apart from Ajay and Sanjay. The film is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day. The film is produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria are the writers of the movie.

