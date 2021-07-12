Bhuj-The Pride Of India trailer: Ajay Devgn ignites patriotism, recreates 'greatest battle ever fought'!

New Delhi: The trailer of Ajay Devgn's next 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' released on YouTube on Monday (July 12) and fans are thrilled to see the action-packed glimpse of the film. The plot of the film is based on real-life events; Ajay Devgn plays the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Kumar Karnik who had headed the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film has a star-studded cast with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

The trailer of the film has strong dialogues, thrilling action sequences and inspiring music, a combination that will ignite patriotism in the viewer. Many fans mentioned that they experienced goosebumps during the entire 3 minutes 20 seconds of the video and were deeply moved by it.

Check out the trailer:

In the trailer, we're given a sneak peek into the story of how Vijay Kumar Karnik and his team protected and fought against the Pakistani military. He had reconstructed an IAF airstrip at Bhuj which was destroyed during combat, along with over 300 women belonging to a nearby village. Ajay Devgn perfectly embodies the grit and determination of the Squadron Leader.

Earlier, Devgn had shared the trailer of the film on Twitter and in the caption, he said, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia."

The features Ajay Devgn in the lead role with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film will release on 13 August 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.