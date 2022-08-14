New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as on Saturday, he took time out and watched it in a theatre in Mumbai. He was spotted by the paps as he stepped out of the cinema hall after watching the film. Now, the #boycott gang has targetted the actor and his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha.'

After watching the film, Hrithik took to Twitter and shared his review of 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' He wrote, "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful." As soon as he tweeted about the film, 'boycott Vikram Vedha' started trending on Twitter.

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

The upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' that released in 2017. It stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors.

Twitter flooded with the boycott tweets within an hour. One user wrote, "This tweet has sealed the fate of his upcoming movie which is remake of Vikram Veda. #BoycottVikramVeda." Another one said, "You should not have done this. Instead of focussing on your film, you are trying to support others. Now get ready to face the consequences. Vikram Vedha will be the next target."

Earlier, Aamir Khan confessed he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He even urged social media users to watch the film. He has said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film."