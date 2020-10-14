हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unlock 5

Unlock 5.0: Kedarnath, Thappad, Tanhaji to re-release in cinemas - Check other big Bollywood films in pipeline

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen from October 15, as per orders from the Centre. 

Unlock 5.0: Kedarnath, Thappad, Tanhaji to re-release in cinemas - Check other big Bollywood films in pipeline
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Come October 15 and the months-long lull at theatres will end. Cinema lovers will be able to watch their favourite movie at the 70 mm screens one more time as the nation moves to Unlock 5.0. The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc resulting in complete lockdown which slowly is now being eased with proper precautions in place.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a list of movies which will be re-released in cinema halls once it opens. As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...
#Tanhaji
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan
#Malang
#Kedarnath
#Thappad
More films will be scheduled in coming days.

The new guidelines for Unlock 5.0 will come into force from October 1, 2020. 

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen from October 15, as per orders from the Centre. The cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to reopen with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity and one seat-distance. The SOP for which will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.  

 

