Unlock 5.0: Kedarnath, Thappad, Tanhaji to re-release in cinemas - Check other big Bollywood films in pipeline

New Delhi: Come October 15 and the months-long lull at theatres will end. Cinema lovers will be able to watch their favourite movie at the 70 mm screens one more time as the nation moves to Unlock 5.0. The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc resulting in complete lockdown which slowly is now being eased with proper precautions in place.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a list of movies which will be re-released in cinema halls once it opens. As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...

#Tanhaji

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

#Malang

#Kedarnath

#Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days.

More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/4Dm7xCjIlG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/oEVrzGRqwT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

#Cinepolis multiplex chain won’t screen these films as well. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

The new guidelines for Unlock 5.0 will come into force from October 1, 2020.

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen from October 15, as per orders from the Centre. The cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to reopen with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity and one seat-distance. The SOP for which will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.