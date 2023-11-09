Unveiling Pippa - 5 Fascinating Facts You Should Know About The Much-Awaited War Film

New Delhi: War films always hold a special place in everyone’s hearts because of their crucial narration of historically significant battles that live on, through cinema. Pippa on Prime Video is one such thrilling retelling of the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This is a compelling retelling story of this crucial battle and an army official’s first-hand account, based on the book penned by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, “The Burning Chaffees.”



Here are 5 things one must know ahead of the film’s premiere on the streaming service:



Heroes at 26:

Pippa brings an intriguing connection between Ishaan and Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. While the ace actor was 26 when he shot for the film, the war hero was 26 years old as well when he fought during the war. This age synchronicity adds a unique layer of authenticity to the film, making it more realistic.



The Burning Chaffees:

Pippa brings to life the remarkable story of the Battle of Garibpur, as described in Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book, The Burning Chaffees. This is a firsthand account of a historical event from the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which is a lesser-known chapter of a covert mission that played a significant part in India’s eventual victory. Watching Pippa enables viewers to watch the story through the eyes of a true war hero brought to screens from the pages of his book.



Pippa - The Amphibious Tank's Endearing Moniker:

Wondering why the amphibious tank in the film is affectionately called "Pippa"? It's a tribute to Punjabi soldiers who, upon seeing the tank for the first time, lovingly likened it to a Pippa, a ghee tin that floats in water. This charming moniker adds character to the tank's role in the movie. The amphibious tank (PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), was a unique one-of-a-kind tank designed for amphibious operations and was used for crossing rivers during the war. These tanks proved to be a significant element in the war that enabled India to move closer to winning the liberation of another country.



A Real PT-76 - Resurrected for Pippa:

In a remarkable feat, the PT-76 tank used in Pippa is not a replica but a genuine tank. Explicitly resurrected for the film, this authentic tank provides a true-to-life touch to the movie's tank warfare scenes. Ishaan, who essayed the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, used the tank for real to bring authenticity to the film. It gives viewers a vivid depiction of what this deadly war looked like back then.



Where scenery meets storytelling:

Pippa unfolds against the backdrop of the locales of Amritsar, Ahmednagar, interiors of West Bengal. The film captures historical battles, with breathtaking visuals and cinematic grandeur, making it a visual treat for viewers.



Produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa is all set to stream across 240 countries and territories exclusively, this Diwali, on Prime Video from November 10.