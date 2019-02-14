Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at Box Office, speeds towards Rs 225 crore mark

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has refused to slow down at the Box Office. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark and became the first blockbuster of 2019. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Uri' took the box office by storm as soon as it released.

The film is currently in its sixth week of release and has so far remained unaffected despite new films coming on the block.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has made an impressive domestic total of Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsha shared the latest business collections of the film, writing, "UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠is speeding towards ₹ 225 cr mark... Crosses ₹ 75 cr in #Mumbai circuit and ₹ 42.5 cr in #DelhiUP circuit... [Week 5] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.69 cr, Sun 5.67 cr, Mon 1.70 cr, Tue 1.63 cr, Wed 1.57 cr. Total: ₹ 217.80 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh." Take a look at his post:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠is speeding towards ₹ 225 cr mark... Crosses ₹ 75 cr in #Mumbai circuit and ₹ 42.5 cr in #DelhiUP circuit... [Week 5] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.69 cr, Sun 5.67 cr, Mon 1.70 cr, Tue 1.63 cr, Wed 1.57 cr. Total: ₹ 217.80 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh⁠ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2019

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles, the film also featres classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil and Swaroop Sampat. It also marks the Bollywood debut of 'Har Har Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina.

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.