Vanvaas: Nana Patekar’s 'Emotional Rollercoaster' Film Is All Set To Hit Cinemas On This Date

Zee Studios and acclaimed director Anil Sharma, known for delivering blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Apne,' and 'Gadar 2,' are back with another highly anticipated project, 'Vanvaas'. The film's release date was officially announced on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, and it is set to premiere in theaters on December 20th.

'Vanvaas' promises to be an intriguing tale that delves into timeless themes of duty, honor, and the profound consequences of one's actions. With this announcement, excitement continues to build as fans await another captivating cinematic experience from the creators of 'Gadar'. The makers took to social media, sharing the release date with the message:

"Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma brings you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you."

Have a look at the post here:

Starring legendary actor Nana Patekar and 'Gadar 2' sensation Utkarsh Sharma, 'Vanvaas' is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma. This upcoming masterpiece is set to be a Zee Studios Worldwide Release, and with its powerful narrative, it promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences.