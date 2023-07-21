Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Bawaal' Hailed By Critics, Audience

New Delhi: 'Bawaal' has created an undeniable buzz among the audience and celebrities. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has recieved an overwhelming response. Striking a chord with film critics and the general public, the narrative and performances of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor have been lauded.

#Bawaal - ______1/2



It's a heartwarming film that dares to experiment and that too in a commercial set up, hence turning out to be such a unique film with love story as well as education tied by a common thread of #WorldWar. #VarunDhawan comes up with his career best act which_ pic.twitter.com/dsWqOoUEV2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 20, 2023

Moreover, the netizens have poured their love on social media.



#Bawaal is an important piece of #HindiCinema. When @Varun_dvn #JanhviKapoor will grow old... they will proudly state that @niteshtiwari22 Sir cast them in this classic. Nitesh Ji has brought the lost respect back to Hindi Cinema with Bawaal.

Don't miss it for anything. https://t.co/4g8pyUcn93 — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) July 21, 2023

'Bawaal' is a simplistic love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide!