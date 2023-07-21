trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638520
BAWAAL REVIEW

Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Bawaal' Hailed By Critics, Audience

'Bawaal' is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
  • 'Bawaal' has been well received by the audience and celebrities
  • The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari

Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Bawaal' Hailed By Critics, Audience Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Bawaal' has created an undeniable buzz among the audience and celebrities. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has recieved an overwhelming response. Striking a chord with film critics and the general public, the narrative and performances of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor have been lauded. 

Moreover, the netizens have poured their love on social media.

'Bawaal' is a simplistic love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide! 

