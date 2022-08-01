New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with the makers of their upcoming film `Bawaal` shared a heartfelt note as they wrapped up the last schedule of the film. Taking to Instagram, director and producer Ashwini Iyer Tiwary shared a post, which reads, "A BAWAAL NOTE. As we finished making our beautiful story `Bawaal`. We want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala & Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners. The collaboration has been such a joy and we look forward for many more. Thank-you Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor and every actor who made Bawaal shine with their on-screen presence. Thank-you to all our talented partners in all departments who relentlessly never gave up in the most challenging situation."



Sajid Nadiadwala`s `Bawaal` starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.



“It`s been a joy to see Bawaal unfold and we are looking forward to share our passion to the world on April 7, 2023. Gratitude Team Earthsky Pictures," the note added.



The `Coolie No.1` actor along with Janhvi Kapoor, shared the note on their Instagram story.`Bawaal` marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi with director Nitesh Tiwari, the film went on floors in April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



The `Roohi` actor headed back to Mumbai, after completing her part of the film later in July. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.



Apart from `Bawaal`, Varun will also be seen in Amar Kaushik`s next directorial, a horror comedy film `Bhediya` alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2023.



On the other hand, Janhvi was recently seen in Aanand L Rai`s production `Good Luck Jerry`, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, along with that, she has her father Boney Kapoor produced `Mili` and Karan Johar`s production `Mr and Mrs Mahi`, alongside Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.