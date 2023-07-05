Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Chemistry In Bawaal Teaser Sets Screen On Fire, Leaves Fans Thrilled

New Delhi: Sparks have been flying ever since the first images of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were seen on social media, most of them from their shoot in various locations across India and Europe. While both actors have an accomplished filmography, they’ve never been paired on-screen together. And after watching the teaser, we’re surprised why filmmakers have waited this long to get this crackling jodi together.

Thanks to Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala, the stars have been cast in 'Bawaal' and we’re getting to witness a new romantic pairing that exudes and oozes romance. Prime Video, today teased a glimpse to the much-awaited film, and the budding love between their characters in the film’s teaser makes us want to watch more of them together. Judging by the reaction of their fans on social media, we’re sure to see a new romantic screen pairing that will be remembered for years to come. Here is how netizens have reacted to Bawaal’s teaser drop:

A fan writes “"tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte" @Varun_dvn you know you have my heart. Jaanu looks so beautiful in the trailer. Looking forward to #Bawaal !! The trailer was so good, I'm hooked! #VarunDhawan #JahnviKapoor."



"tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte" @Varun_dvn you know you have my heart. Jaanu looks so beautiful in the trailer.

Looking forward to #Bawaal !! The trailer was so good, I'm hooked! #VarunDhawan #JahnviKapoor pic.twitter.com/9gtzktesVV — Samadrita (@kiara_my_world) July 5, 2023

Another writes, "tum pyaar karne dete to tumhe kitna pyaar karte. Just loved the teaser. And their chemistry tho. Ajay and Nisha already win. Can't wait for the movie now."

tum pyaar karne dete to tumhe kitna pyaar karte



Just loved the teaser. And their chemistry tho

Ajay and Nisha already win. Can't wait for the movie now @Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #Bawaal #BawaalTeaser pic.twitter.com/rOm6lzSggQ — Rimjhim (@varsha_universe) July 5, 2023

A netizen shares some stills from the teaser and writes, "here's how we melted, VARVI".

Another one writes, "im seated for the angst they're gonna serve #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #Bawaal."

A fan writes, "I will give 10/10 because it's simply beautiful and the song and lyrics is mind-blowing also not forget the acting is Varun is damn good also Janhvi Kapoor is decent #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #Bawaal."

I will give 10/10 because it's simply beautiful and the song and lyrics is mind-blowing also not forget the acting is Varun is damn good also janhvi kapoor is decent #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #Bawaal https://t.co/orxF9Ds9Ua - p.s (@AbrarGun103) July 5, 2023

'Bawaal' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.