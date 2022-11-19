topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHEDIYA

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to be screened at IFFI 2022

'Bhediya' apart from Varun Dhawan also stars actress Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role. The film is slated for release on the 25th of November.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bhediya to be screened at IFFI 2022
  • The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role
  • The film is slated for release on the 25th of November

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to be screened at IFFI 2022

Mumbai: The upcoming Bollywood movie `Bhediya` which stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role opposite actress Kriti Sanon, is heading to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for its 53rd edition.

The festival will kick off in Goa from November 20 through November 28 and will showcase a host of films from different parts of India. On Saturday, IFFI took to its Twitter handle to share the information about the Varun Dhawan-starrer.

They also shared a video in which Varun can be seen along with his pet Beagle as he says, "Hello, I know all of you are waiting for `Bhediya` just like this (pointing to the dog) little buddy of mine. The wait is over as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let`s meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of `Bhediya`". Here is the video shared by the organisers:

The video ends with Varun howling and growling, staying true to his character in the film.

`Bhediya` will be screened on November 25 at 5:30 p.m. IST at INOX Panjim.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar