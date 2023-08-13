trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648628
Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar-Starrer Air Force Action Film Makers Drop Big Update

The highly anticipated film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pic Courtesy: ANI/Instagram

New Delhi: The suspense will soon be over as the title for India’s biggest Air Force action film will be unveiled tomorrow. The Hindi-Telugu film, also stars Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer. VT 13, inspired by true events, will take us through the biggest and the most deadly attacks witnessed by India and the victory of our Indian Air Force over their enemies by demonstrating strong courage to protect their country. 

The highly anticipated film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment and is written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.


