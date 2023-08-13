Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar-Starrer Air Force Action Film Makers Drop Big Update

New Delhi: The suspense will soon be over as the title for India’s biggest Air Force action film will be unveiled tomorrow. The Hindi-Telugu film, also stars Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer. VT 13, inspired by true events, will take us through the biggest and the most deadly attacks witnessed by India and the victory of our Indian Air Force over their enemies by demonstrating strong courage to protect their country.

The highly anticipated film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment and is written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.