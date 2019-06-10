Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar team up for horror flick 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his first horror franchise titled 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' which will feature actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

Karan shared the film`s first poster captioned: "Presenting 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship'! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

Vicky shared the poster and wrote: "Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu. In cinemas November 15, 2019."

Calling it a special role, Bhumi wrote: "Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one, guys."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director on June 7 had taken to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions would soon be "anchoring" a horror film franchise.

Dharma Production is well known for films like 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'The Lunchbox', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Raazi', 'Dhadak', 'Kalank" and 'Student Of The Year 2'.