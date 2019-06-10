close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar team up for horror flick 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship'

"Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship," wrote Vicky Kaushal while sharing the film's first look.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar team up for horror flick &#039;Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@karanjohar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his first horror franchise titled 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' which will feature actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

Karan shared the film`s first poster captioned: "Presenting 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship'! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan. 

Vicky shared the poster and wrote: "Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu. In cinemas November 15, 2019."

Calling it a special role, Bhumi wrote: "Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one, guys."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps. 

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director on June 7 had taken to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions would soon be "anchoring" a horror film franchise. 

Dharma Production is well known for films like 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'The Lunchbox', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Raazi', 'Dhadak', 'Kalank" and 'Student Of The Year 2'.

Tags:
Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted ShipVicky KaushalBhumi Pednekar
Next
Story

Miss you inexplicably: Priyanka Chopra's heartwarming post on dad Ashok Chopra's death anniversary

Must Watch

PT37M56S

Kathua rape and murder case: Six accused convicted, one let off