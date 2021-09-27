हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' to release digitally on Oct 16

Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer &#039;Sardar Udham&#039; to release digitally on Oct 16
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

The teaser of the movie 'Sardar Udham', which opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name - Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with 'Udham Singh' being scrawled across it, being added to the pile.

 

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the teaser. He captioned it: "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally - Sardar Udham Singh - one man, many aliases, one mission."

 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalSardar UdhamAmazon Prime Videolegendary Indian revolutionarySardar Udham Singhrelease date out
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83' to hit screens on Christmas

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression as rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha