Vicky Kaushal to reunite with 'Uri' director for superhero action film

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal will be reuniting with his "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar for his next film, in which he will play Ashwatthama.

Aditya confirmed the news to PTI that he is working on the project with Vicky.

There were reports doing the rounds that the film is a period drama, but the spokesperson of the director said, "It is not a period film, it's a superhero action film set in modern times."

As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas against the Pandavas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

The director is currently researching on the film and it will be shot across India. The makers are targeting a mid-2020 release.

Vicky will also be seen in "Takht", Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic and in a horror film, to be produced by Karan Johar.