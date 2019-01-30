Vicky Kaushal's military-drama 'Uri:Surgical Strike' refuses to slow down in overseas markets

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find Vicky Kaushal's latest outing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. Fans and critics have given it a big thumbs up and the buzz around it continues to weave its magic at the ticket counters. The crowd puller has benefitted hugely from a positive word of mouth publicity.

The film has not only performed incredibly well at domestic Box Office but has also left an impact overseas. The movie has benefitted hugely from the positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the world-wide business collections of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [₹ 34.63 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn

Australia: $ 526k

UK: $ 202k

Singapore: $ 171k

NZ: $ 89k

South+East Africa: $ 37k

Fiji: $ 12k

Poland: $ 10k."

The film has made Rs 223.97 crore worldwide.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.