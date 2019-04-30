close

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's new look in Udham Singh biopic unveiled—See fresh stills

It will be based on the life of the freedom fighter Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, who is better known as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the stupendous success of his last release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The actor will next be seen in Udham Singh biopic which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Here's the first look... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... 2020 release.”

The movie will see Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh and is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. It has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

It will be based on the life of the freedom fighter Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, who is better known as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh. He belonged to Ghadar Party and assassinated Michael O-Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in British India, on March 13, 1940.

He assassinated Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Earlier, the buzz was strong that Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the female lead. However, the female lead has not yet been finalised by the makers.

 

