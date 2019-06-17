Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh to lock horns with Tiger Shroff's Rambo remake?

New Delhi: Shoojit Sircar-directed biopic on Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020, the makers announced on Monday. Titled 'Sardar Udham Singh', the film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

The film features Vicky in the lead role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the official release date of the film, writing, "Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar."

Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/sxUk5y7WYW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

Udham Singh was a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The first look of Vicky Kaushal from the film was unveiled on April 30. In the first look pictures shared by Adarsh, Vicky is seen sporting a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand.

The film will face a clash with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's cult classic 'Rambo', starring Tiger Shroff, which is also releasing on the same date — October 2, 2020.