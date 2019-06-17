close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh to lock horns with Tiger Shroff's Rambo remake?

Vicky has stepped into the shoes of Udham Singh, a revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party, who assassinated Michael Dwyer in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s Sardar Udham Singh to lock horns with Tiger Shroff&#039;s Rambo remake?
File photo

New Delhi: Shoojit Sircar-directed biopic on Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020, the makers announced on Monday. Titled 'Sardar Udham Singh', the film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

The film features Vicky in the lead role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the official release date of the film, writing, "Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar." 

Udham Singh was a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The first look of Vicky Kaushal from the film was unveiled on April 30. In the first look pictures shared by Adarsh, Vicky is seen sporting a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand.  

The film will face a clash with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's cult classic 'Rambo', starring Tiger Shroff, which is also releasing on the same date — October 2, 2020. 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalSardar Udham SinghBollywoodRitesh ShahTiger Shroff
Next
Story

We shouldn't be blindly proud of our country: Ayushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day