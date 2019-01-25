Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike all set to become highest grossing mid-range film

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is the first Bollywood film of 2019 to enter the coveted 100 crore club. The film is also the first blockbuster of this year and has received immense love from the audience. Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina play important parts in the film.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collections of the film writing, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike ends Week 2 with high josh... All set to emerge the highest grossing mid-range film... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.17 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.30 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 133.79 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

He shared the week-wise collection of the film:

As per Taran, unline 2018's big releases, Uri continued to perform at the Box Office despite being in the second week of its release. In fact, the film trended better in its second week than 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' and latest blockbuster 'Simmba'.

The film, which crossed Rs 50 crore in just five days of its release, is expected to breach Rs 150 crore by the end of the third weekend.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.