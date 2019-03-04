हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Junglee' treat for kids

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has arranged for a special "Junglee" trailer screening for children here.

Vidyut Jammwal&#039;s &#039;Junglee&#039; treat for kids

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal has arranged for a special "Junglee" trailer screening for children here.

Vidyut`s upcoming action-adventure movie trailer will release worldwide on Wednesday. However, children will get to watch the trailer two days prior to the release, read a statement. 

Some time ago, the actor had shared the video of himself doodling an image of Bhola (his elephant co-actor from the movie) on social media and had asked children to send in sketches of their version to get a chance to watch the trailer.

They will watch the trailer on Monday here. 

"I`m so happy that the innocence of Bhola and the enthusiasm of children has found such a beautiful union with this sketching contest. I`ve personally seen each and every one of the heartwarming sketches and I`ve got to say, choosing from them was quite a task," Vidyut said. 

"I`m so glad that I`m being able to share the first trailer of the film with these amazing kids who have already shown so much love for the film, Bhola and me. I`m looking forward to their response as I`m certain it will be straight up, honest and unfiltered," he added. 

A Junglee Pictures production, "Junglee" is a family actioner directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

The film is set to release on April 5.

Tags:
Vidyut JammwalJungleeJunglee trailer
Next
Story

RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham starrer promises a thrilling ride—Watch

Must Watch

PT22M10S

Balakot strike: IAF calculates target hits, not human casualties, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa