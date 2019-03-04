Vidyut Jammwal's 'Junglee' treat for kids

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal has arranged for a special "Junglee" trailer screening for children here.

Vidyut`s upcoming action-adventure movie trailer will release worldwide on Wednesday. However, children will get to watch the trailer two days prior to the release, read a statement.

Some time ago, the actor had shared the video of himself doodling an image of Bhola (his elephant co-actor from the movie) on social media and had asked children to send in sketches of their version to get a chance to watch the trailer.

They will watch the trailer on Monday here.

"I`m so happy that the innocence of Bhola and the enthusiasm of children has found such a beautiful union with this sketching contest. I`ve personally seen each and every one of the heartwarming sketches and I`ve got to say, choosing from them was quite a task," Vidyut said.

"I`m so glad that I`m being able to share the first trailer of the film with these amazing kids who have already shown so much love for the film, Bhola and me. I`m looking forward to their response as I`m certain it will be straight up, honest and unfiltered," he added.

A Junglee Pictures production, "Junglee" is a family actioner directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

The film is set to release on April 5.