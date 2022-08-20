MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who have collaborated together for the pan-India film 'Liger', have been promoting the movie extensively. The sports-action drama, 'Liger' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Recently, during one of the promotional events of 'Liger', Vijay Deverakonda extended his support to Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The south superstar was asked to comment on the recent boycott trend for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and a few other films, that has been going viral in Bollywood. Reacting to it, Vijay said that the boycott call against Bollywood films is not only affecting the actors but also the workers who give their blood and sweat to the film. "When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods," Vijay said while speaking against the 'boycott' trend.

He told India Today, "I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods."

For the unversed, the #BoycottLSC trend started after a section of netizens dug out Aamir’s 2015 interview, where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of growing intolerance in India.

Soon after Vijay voiced his opinion against the 'Boycott Culture', he started facing backlash on the internet as a section of netizens began attacking him for collaborating with Karan Johar. Netizens began trending the 'BoycottLigerMovie' hashtag and demanded others to boycott the project.

Take a look at some of the comments from social media users against 'Liger'

I support #BoycottLigerMovie yes let me reiterate that I support Boycott of #Liger movie because of the direct and indirect connection of people from the Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey. Also, because I support #BoycottBollywood (forever and everywhere). pic.twitter.com/gaIGGVGRfg — Rudrabha (@iamrudrabha) August 19, 2022

I support this trend #BoycottLigerMovie



And I support #BoycottLiger



The most trending hashtag on Twitter is #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/Ubo6XDfZ5f — Van|sha mus|ng w|th SSR (@TILIGETITRIGHT) August 19, 2022

Every south movies are continuously associating with dharma productions.South Industry also learn how to earn money without joining with them.

Make Liger disaster movie so that they will never join with these urduwood

Budget-130 crores

U know what to do......

#BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/cp0y8mLQxO — Bibek Kumar (@bibek3825) August 19, 2022

I hate Bollywood &



I will boycott every movie in which these BWood druggies are involved _#BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottbollywoodForever



CBI Silence Eerie InSSRCase pic.twitter.com/5IGAewBldj August 20, 2022

Dont forget this film is also produced by karan johar who hates hindi culture and listen carefully vijay's words he didnt care about anything so we must be unite this time also for boycott his upcoming movie. #boycottLigermovie https://t.co/higPt0905S — Devesh Purohit (@DeveshPurohit18) August 19, 2022

Please Boycott Liger too as it is produced by Karan Johar too. — manmita (@manmita505) August 19, 2022

'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannath, stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. 'Liger' will be released in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, on September 9, 2022.