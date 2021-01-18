Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday unveil first look poster of ‘Liger’, check it out

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday revealed that their upcoming film has been titled Liger. The Puri Jagannadh film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The poster shows a half image of a tiger and half of a lion with Vijay striking a pose in front wearing boxing gloves.

Expressing his excitement on Twitter, he wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar @dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects."

Actress Ananya Panday, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay for the first time, wrote: "Lion @dharmamovies & Tiger@puriconnects Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together Presenting @thedeverakonda as#LIGER And I'm so very excited and grateful to be part of this. Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh."

Lion @DharmaMovies &

Tiger @PuriConnects

This duo embarking to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together Presenting Rowdy @TheDeverakonda as #LIGER And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this pic.twitter.com/F1nNlfMMM8 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) January 18, 2021

Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, shared the same poster and wrote: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger#SaalaCrossbreed"

Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger pic.twitter.com/6hOBAB2wgJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

Deverakonda is best known for films such as ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. He flew to Thailand and underwent rigorous training to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for this film.

The cast of Liger also includes actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.