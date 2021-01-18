हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liger

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday unveil first look poster of ‘Liger’, check it out

Actress Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday unveil first look poster of ‘Liger’, check it out
Pic Courtesy: Twitter / Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday revealed that their upcoming film has been titled Liger. The Puri Jagannadh film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The poster shows a half image of a tiger and half of a lion with Vijay striking a pose in front wearing boxing gloves.

Expressing his excitement on Twitter, he wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar @dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects."

 

 

Actress Ananya Panday, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay for the first time, wrote: "Lion @dharmamovies & Tiger@puriconnects Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together Presenting @thedeverakonda as#LIGER And I'm so very excited and grateful to be part of this. Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh."

 

 

Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, shared the same poster and wrote: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger#SaalaCrossbreed"

 

 

Deverakonda is best known for films such as ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. He flew to Thailand and underwent rigorous training to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for this film.

The cast of Liger also includes actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LigerVijay DeverakondaAnanya PandayKaran JoharBollywood
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor announces release date for upcoming film 'Jersey' with unseen still, see pic
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Hearing in Supreme Court regarding tractor rally of farmers proposed for January 26, adjourned!