Vijay Deverakonda to play soldier in new pan India-film 'JGM', Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends wishes

NEW DELHI: National award-winner director Vamshi Pidaipally has turned producer with Vijay Deverakonda’s next pan-India film 'JGM'. The film is the short for 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Vamsi is known for his vision for entertainment. The makers announced the film at a grand event on Wednesday (March 30) where Vijay Deverakonda made a power packed entry on a helicopter as an army officer. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the movie’s cast and crew.

The action-drama is set to release on August 3, 2024.

Vamsi Paidipally is also directing the much-anticipated film with Thalapathy Vijay which audiences are eagerly waiting for.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share the pre-look poster of 'JGM'. His 'Mahanati' co-star and actress Samantha Ruth Prahu took to the comments section to congratulate him and wrote, "All the very very best," with a happy emoji.

'JGM' is a Puri Connect and Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action-entertainer is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023 Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Puri are waiting for their maiden collaboration 'Liger', which is in post-production. The film revolves around an Indian MMA fighter taking on other foreign fighters with a patriotic vigour. Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, 'Liger' also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 25, 2022.

