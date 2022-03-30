हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vamshi Pidaipally

Vijay Deverakonda to play soldier in new pan India-film 'JGM', Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends wishes

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share the pre-look poster of his next pan-India project 'JGM', which is the short form of 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film is scheduled for release on August 3, 2023.

Vijay Deverakonda to play soldier in new pan India-film &#039;JGM&#039;, Samantha Ruth Prabhu extends wishes

NEW DELHI: National award-winner director Vamshi Pidaipally has turned producer with Vijay Deverakonda’s next pan-India film 'JGM'. The film is the short for 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Vamsi is known for his vision for entertainment. The makers announced the film at a grand event on Wednesday (March 30) where Vijay Deverakonda made a power packed entry on a helicopter as an army officer. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the movie’s cast and crew. 

The action-drama is set to release on August 3, 2024. 

Vamsi Paidipally is also directing the much-anticipated film with Thalapathy Vijay which audiences are eagerly waiting for. 

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share the pre-look poster of 'JGM'. His 'Mahanati' co-star and actress Samantha Ruth Prahu took to the comments section to congratulate him and wrote, "All the very very best," with a happy emoji.

'JGM' is a Puri Connect and Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio. 

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action-entertainer is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023 Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Puri are waiting for their maiden collaboration 'Liger', which is in post-production. The film revolves around an Indian MMA fighter taking on other foreign fighters with a patriotic vigour. Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, 'Liger' also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 25, 2022. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vamshi PidaipallyVijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda filmsJGMLigerkaran joharm dharma productions
Next
Story

The Kashmir Files races towards Rs 250 cr, becomes 'all time blockbuster'!

Must Watch

PT14M45S

News 100: CM Yogi's big meeting on Covid-19