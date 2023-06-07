Vijay Varma Shares Glimpse From Kyrgyzstan While He Shoots For His Next

New Delhi: The booming Indian cinema business is today ruled by a new league of young and talented stars who are dazzling audiences with their exceptional talent and range. Among the powerhouse actors who have proven themselves as the masters of the game is Vijay Varma. His sustained outstanding performances have won him widespread appreciation and made him a darling of the masses.

After Hamza in Darlings, with his chilling turn as Anand Swarnakar, the ruthless antagonist in the garb of a mild-mannered Hindi professor, in the recently-released web series Dahaad, he has again become the talk of the town. From Gully Boy to Dahaad, the actor has won the hearts of the audience and the critics with his powerful and nuanced performances and proved beyond doubt that he is a force to reckon with in the world of Indian cinema.

The actor is currently stationed in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his upcoming film which is currently kept under wraps. Throwing light on the same, a source closed to Vijay informs, "Vijay is back on sets for the shoot of his next film in Kyrgyzstan. He will be there till the end of this month to wrap the 20 days long shoot schedule."

Vijay Varma's next appearance, after Dahaad, is Lust Stories 2. The highly anticipated show's teaser was released yesterday, and Vijay has been dominating the internet ever since its release. Fans were blown away by his new look and can't wait to see him give another outstanding performance.

Vijay also has Devotion of Suspect X and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.