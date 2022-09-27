NewsEntertainmentMovies
Vikram Vedha release: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan head to capital for mega promotions!

New Delhi: Ahead of the big release, superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all geared up to make Vikram Vedha a massive success. The star cast has begun its promotional spree and tpday will be rushing to Delhi for promoting the film. 

Be it the trailer or the songs, the craze among the audience for Vikram Vedha is truly phenomenal and has never been seen before. While the promotions of the film are running up furiously all across the nation, it has now reached the capital city, Delhi. 

The fans would be seeing the cool cop Vikram and the gangster Vedha together as the cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be visiting the city today for the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

 

