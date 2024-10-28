Vikrant Massey’s 'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser Trends Nationwide On YouTube For 36+ Hours!

New Delhi: The hard-hitting teaser of The Sabarmati Report was released and has become a rage amongst the audiences. The highly anticipated teaser for Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra starrer The Sabarmati Report has captured significant attention in no time, raising questions about the incident that shook the nation!

This has made the teaser trend across YouTube for over 36+ hours, showcasing a consistent surge in viewer engagement and sparks in opinionated conversations.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the incident that took place in 2002 of the Sabarmati Express. It has sparked discussions across social media platforms creating speculative discussions and facts around the incident, making it trend on YouTube.

Have A Look At The Sabarmati Report Teaser:

The teaser showcased how the incident went onto become one of the biggest conversation in India as it is still a question mark whether it was a conspiracy or an accident. The teaser featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra play powerful journalists.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

The Sabarmati Report will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.