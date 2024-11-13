Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819521https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/vikrant-massey-sparks-intense-conversation-about-the-sabarmati-report-during-college-visit-2819521.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE SABARMATI REPORT

Vikrant Massey Sparks Intense Conversation About The Sabarmati Report During College Visit

Vikrant Massey's promotional visit for 'The Sabarmati Report' in Jaipur sparked intense discussions among students about the 2002 Godhra tragedy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vikrant Massey Sparks Intense Conversation About The Sabarmati Report During College Visit (file photo)

New Delhi: As the release of The Sabarmati Report draws near, anticipation for the film continues to build. The trailer has offered a brief yet powerful glimpse into the tragic incident that shook the nation, and the promotional campaign is now making waves across the country. The excitement reached new heights during actor Vikrant Massey’s recent visit to a college in Jaipur, where a passionate conversation about the 2002 Godhra train tragedy was ignited among students.

During the promotional event, Vikrant Massey received an enthusiastic welcome as he took the stage to discuss the incident that remains one of the most controversial and significant events in modern Indian history. The film, which seeks to explore the untold story behind the tragedy, has sparked intense interest, particularly among young audiences eager to learn more and engage in meaningful dialogue. The event in Jaipur saw a wave of questions from students, all keen to understand the complexities surrounding the Godhra railway station incident.

The level of engagement and curiosity among the youth was palpable, reflecting the growing anticipation for the film, which is set for release on November 15, 2024. As the promotional tour continues to gather momentum, The Sabarmati Report is poised to stir important conversations around the tragic event, encouraging a deeper reflection on its impact and legacy.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, with Zee Studios handling its worldwide release. With the excitement surrounding the film at an all-time high, The Sabarmati Report is set to make a significant impact upon its theatrical release in November.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK