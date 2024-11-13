Vikrant Massey Sparks Intense Conversation About The Sabarmati Report During College Visit

New Delhi: As the release of The Sabarmati Report draws near, anticipation for the film continues to build. The trailer has offered a brief yet powerful glimpse into the tragic incident that shook the nation, and the promotional campaign is now making waves across the country. The excitement reached new heights during actor Vikrant Massey’s recent visit to a college in Jaipur, where a passionate conversation about the 2002 Godhra train tragedy was ignited among students.

During the promotional event, Vikrant Massey received an enthusiastic welcome as he took the stage to discuss the incident that remains one of the most controversial and significant events in modern Indian history. The film, which seeks to explore the untold story behind the tragedy, has sparked intense interest, particularly among young audiences eager to learn more and engage in meaningful dialogue. The event in Jaipur saw a wave of questions from students, all keen to understand the complexities surrounding the Godhra railway station incident.

The level of engagement and curiosity among the youth was palpable, reflecting the growing anticipation for the film, which is set for release on November 15, 2024. As the promotional tour continues to gather momentum, The Sabarmati Report is poised to stir important conversations around the tragic event, encouraging a deeper reflection on its impact and legacy.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, with Zee Studios handling its worldwide release. With the excitement surrounding the film at an all-time high, The Sabarmati Report is set to make a significant impact upon its theatrical release in November.