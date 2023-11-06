New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey has always impressed the masses with his performances on the screen. Currently, the actor is in the headlines for his recent release '12th Fail' where he has presented yet another example of his prolific acting.

While the actor is garnering a lot of love from the audience for his performance in the film, he certainly witnessed a fan moment from his die-hard fan when the fan went on to book the entire theater to watch his film '12th Fail'.

Overwhelmed after looking at such tremendous love from the fans, Vikrant couldn't hold but expressed his gratitude on his social media. As Vikrant shared the video where the fan was seen expressing her love for him, he wrote, "No words!!! I'm literally out of words. Sending tons and tons of love."

12th FAIL



Speaking of '12th Fail', the film has been receiving extraordinary word of mouth as it continues to attract the masses at theatres. '12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. At the Box Office, it stands at Rs 21.55 crore collections and is expected to easily cross the mark of 26 crores.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it is released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.





On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of 'Hassen Dilruba', titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Sector 36' and Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, a romantic love story with Raashi Khanna.