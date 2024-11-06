Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Trailer Released
'The Sabarmati Report' trailer guarantees that the film will leave a lasting impact, revealing the truth and raising awareness about this hard-hitting incident.
New Delhi: When the teaser of The Sabarmati Report was released, the nation was left standing still after catching a glimpse of one of the most devastating and course-altering incidents in recent Indian history. Earlier the makers had kept the audience hooked with intriguing posters.
Now, the time has come to witness the brutal truths that the common man is not aware of, as the maker has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of 'The Sabarmati Report'.
Presenting a glimpse of the facts about what happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, It takes us on a journey through an incident that changed the socio-cultural factor of India. This perspective on the event has rarely been discussed, yet it has had a lasting impact on countless lives.
Watch The Trailer Below!
About The Sabarmati Report Trailer
Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra are truly leaving an impact with their performances as journalists. Furthermore, the trailer guarantees that the film will leave a lasting impact, revealing the truth and raising awareness about this hard-hitting incident.
The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi-speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters in a thought-provoking manner with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.
Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.
The drama thriller film will hit theatres on 15th November 2024.
