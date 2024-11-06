Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Trailer Released

New Delhi: When the teaser of The Sabarmati Report was released, the nation was left standing still after catching a glimpse of one of the most devastating and course-altering incidents in recent Indian history. Earlier the makers had kept the audience hooked with intriguing posters.

Now, the time has come to witness the brutal truths that the common man is not aware of, as the maker has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Presenting a glimpse of the facts about what happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, It takes us on a journey through an incident that changed the socio-cultural factor of India. This perspective on the event has rarely been discussed, yet it has had a lasting impact on countless lives.