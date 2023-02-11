Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Shake a Leg at 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' Fans are in Love

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster actioner 'Pathaan' has taken over the world and the new viral video is big proof. Former India skipper Virat Kohli joined the 'Pathaan' trend on Saturday and fans are in love. The cricketer attempted the dance steps of the title track of the film, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

As team India was getting ready to come out on the field after the end of their batting innings, others players were waiting near the boundary and Virat decided to have some fun. Kohli tried the 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step and then, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined him as well.

The video has now gone viral on social media and fans are in awe.

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The stars have been showered with all the love from fans worldwide and this is here to stay for sure.