Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic Box Office report card

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi starrer &#039;PM Narendra Modi&#039; biopic Box Office report card

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's latest release 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is slowly showing upward trend at the Box Office. The movie based on the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vivek plays the titular role in the biopic.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with readers. He wrote: “#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: ₹ 11.76 cr. India biz.”

The actor essayed as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor has played a real-life character in a biopic. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A special screening of the movie was held in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance on May 21, 2019.

 

 

 

PM Narendra Modipm narendra modi biopicPM Narendra Modi biopic collectionsModi BiopicVivek Oberoi
