Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on this date

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's much-talked-about venture 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic has finally locked a new release date and will now hit the screens on May 24, 2019. The makers have decided to release the film after Lok Sabha elections.

The producer of the movie Sandip Ssingh announced the new release date on Twitter. He wrote: “We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. #DekhengeModiBiopic @vivekoberoi @OmungKumar @sureshoberoi @anandpandit63 @LegendStudios1 @AcharyaManish7 @Tseries.”

The biopic will showcase PM Modi's political journey on 70mm screens.

Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role of PM Modi in the biopic and will be seen essaying as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a real-life character in a biopic.

The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A petition was filed by a Congress activist seeking a ban on the release of the film which was initially set to hit the screens on April 5 and later postponed to April 11.