Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic shows growth at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi played the titular role of prime minister Narendra Modi in the biopic based on him. The movie released on May 24, 2019, and has shown growth at the Box Office on day 2. The movie has been directed by 'Mary Kom' helmer Omung Kumar.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of the movie. He wrote: “#PMNarendraModi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2... Performing better in mass circuits... Metros, which contribute big numbers, aren’t as strong... Day 3 crucial, needs to gather speed... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 6.64 cr. India biz.

#PMNarendraModi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2... Performing better in mass circuits... Metros, which contribute big numbers, aren’t as strong... Day 3 crucial, needs to gather speed... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 6.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

The actor essayed as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor has played a real-life character in a biopic. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A special screening of the movie was held in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance on May 21, 2019.

Earlier, a petition was filed by a Congress activist seeking a ban on the release of the film which was initially set to hit the screens on April 5 and later postponed to April 11.