New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are soon to bless the silver screen with their amazing performance in the pan-India film 'Liger.' But, the actor has been caught in the eye of the boycott gang and is now facing trouble. The 'Arjun Reddy' star has a fan following of millions and now they have given a befitting reply to the boycott trend too.

During one of the promotional events of his upcoming film 'Liger,' Vijay extended his support to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and the boycott gang got offended.

Now, as a befitting reply to the boycott trend, Vijay's fans have started trending #WaatLagaDenge on Twitter with 'Liger' emoji. Fans are extending their support to the actor and are making sure that the #BoycottLiger doesn't win in front of #WaatLagaDenge.

His hardwork is going to shake India



All this boycott batch people are going to be his fans one day

loved it mam thank you so much for you both giving such a great opportunity in our #Liger my Godfather waiting to work with u again u r such a focused gutsy man...all the bst to the team jst 6 days

For the unversed, the #BoycottLSC trend started after a section of netizens dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview, where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of growing intolerance in India.

The sports-action drama, 'Liger' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.