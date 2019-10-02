War movie tweet review: Get ready for an action-packed ride with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Bollywood's dapper dancing duo, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' finally hits the screens today and we couldn't be more excited for the same! Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film's trailer had taken the internet by storm when it was unveiled in August.

Fans have been waiting for the 'War' for a long time and today their wait comes to an end.

Among the ones who grabbed the first day, first show ticket of the film is Ritika Handoo of Zee News. She is ready to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

The final #War begins. Fasten your seat belts — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Witness adrenaline pumping action in #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

#War gets intense in second half — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Vaani Kapoor makes a sizzling entry in #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

The chase begins in #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Hritjik vs Tiger dance battle is a visual delight #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Tiger Shroff doing some kickass action in #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

#War and we dive into flashback — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Hrithik Roshan gets a clap worthy entry in #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

#War there’s flying kicks and punches — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fans throng cinema halls in huge numbers #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

#War gets a massive first day first show opening in Delhi-Ncr — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

It’s time for Hrithik vs Tiger #War — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) October 2, 2019

'War' is an action-entertainer that promises to give you moments of adrenaline rush. The film has been shot at various exotic locations, a glimpse of which was shown in the songs released. Be it Hrithik and Vaani dancing to 'Ghungroo' or Tiger and Hrithik shaking a leg in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar', the picturesque backdrops are one of the many reasons to be excited for the film.