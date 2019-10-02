close

war

War movie tweet review: Get ready for an action-packed ride with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' finally hits the screens today and we couldn't be more excited for the same. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film's trailer had taken the internet by storm when it was unveiled in August.

War movie tweet review: Get ready for an action-packed ride with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Bollywood's dapper dancing duo, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' finally hits the screens today and we couldn't be more excited for the same! Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film's trailer had taken the internet by storm when it was unveiled in August.

Fans have been waiting for the 'War' for a long time and today their wait comes to an end.

Among the ones who grabbed the first day, first show ticket of the film is Ritika Handoo of Zee News. She is ready to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

'War' is an action-entertainer that promises to give you moments of adrenaline rush. The film has been shot at various exotic locations, a glimpse of which was shown in the songs released. Be it Hrithik and Vaani dancing to 'Ghungroo' or Tiger and Hrithik shaking a leg in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar', the picturesque backdrops are one of the many reasons to be excited for the film.

