Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’ streams on OTT, check deets!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video today launched the action drama 'Shamshera', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles on the streaming service. The film is the fourth title to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), following the digital premieres of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The mass entertainer & action film, 'Shamshera' portrays Ranbir Kapoor in a double role - as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe that is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. 'Shamshera' is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. 

Built on a larger-than-life premise, 'Shamshera' is now available on the service for audiences across the globe.

