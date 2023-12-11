Welcome To Jungle, Kanguva, Suriya: Disha Patani To Steal Hearts With Exciting Fresh Pairing In 2024

NEW DELHI: B-Town real life heartthrob Disha Patani is among the popular actresses in Indian cinema. The actress made her debut in the film industry in 2015 with Telugu film 'Loafer', and since then has been a part of several plum projects, including a Chinese film 'Kung Fu Panda'.

The leading actress has given some exceptional performances, but what makes them distinctive from others is the pairing she shares with her co-actor. As Disha Patani gears up for a promising year in 2024, let's take a look at some of the upcoming fresh pairings of Disha Patani that audiences are excited to watch on-screen.

Disha Patani-Sidhaarth Malhotra in 'Yodha'

Disha Patani will be seen pairing opposite Siddharth Malhotra for the first time in her upcoming action-thriller 'Yodha'. The film will see Disha doing some intense action sequences, and besides that, the audiences are really excited to watch the sizzling chemistry of the duo in the film which is locked for release in 2024.

Disha Patani-Suriya in 'Kanguva'

Disha Patani will be seen venturing into the pan-India level with one of the biggest films of her career, 'Kanguva'. The film is a period drama and where we will see Disha starring next to South Indian superstar Suriya who is also known as 'Saravanan Sivakumar' for the first time in her career. The fans and the audience are eagerly anticipating watching their pairing on screen in 2024.

Disha Patani-Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome to The Jungle'

Disha Patani will be seen doing out-and-out comedy entertainment for the first time in her rising career with the much-awaited 'Welcome To The Jungle'. The film features an ensemble cast, stars Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.