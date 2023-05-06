World Laughter Day: 7 Best Bollywood Comedy Movies That You Must Watch At Least Once

Laughter is the best medicine - this is a phrase that you must have heard often and it can't be stressed enough. World Laughter Day, celebrated on May 7 every year, is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits. A good dose of laughter can do wonders for your physical and mental health and what better way to start this practice than watch a good old Hindi movie? We have picked 7 Bollywood movies that you can watch and enjoy a hearty laugh.

1) 3 Idiots

Released in 2009, this coming-of-age comedy film still remains hugely popular. Three students at a reputed engineering college strike a lifelong friendship and the film traces their hilarious journey and also makes a social commentary on the Indian education system.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

2) Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and loosely adapted from an American biographical comedy called Patch Adams, this 2003 movie is once again an evergreen hit. This is one of those films which you can see again and again and enjoy a good laugh.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

3) Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is a cult Bollywood comedy that was even voted the best Bollywood comedy film ever made in an online poll. The film was released in 2000 and it also has a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which was released in 2006. Three unemployed men looking for answers to their financial problems send them, and the audience, on a crazy, fun ride.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

4) Khosla Ka Ghosla!

The directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee is absolutely a fabulous watch. A retired Delhi middle-class man, with the help of his son and his friends, tries to get his land retrieved from a property dealer who has grabbed it. This leads to many situations that will make for a wholesome watch and be prepared for some hearty laughs.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

5) Andaz Apna Apna

When it was released, this Aamir Khan-Salman Khan-starrer did not make it big at the box office, but over the years, it has gone on to be hailed as a gem of a comedy. Two middle-class men compete with one another for a wealthy heiress and hilarious situations emerge. Not just the two Khans, Shakti Kapoor's Crime Master Gogo makes the film memorable as did every single member of the cast.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

6) Chupke Chupke

This 1975 film is a laugh riot. A newly wedded husband plays a practical joke on his wife's family with full support from his wife and friends. This Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie Hrishikesh Mukherjee - starring Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan - is an absolute must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

7) Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Directed by Kundan Shah, this 1983 movie is often hailed as the best Bollywood comedy movie of all time. The film revolves around two friends who attempt to start a photo studio together, and in the process come across various shady characters, all leading to hilarious situations.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10