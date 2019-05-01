close

Would love Aamir's role in ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' remake: Kunal Kemmu

Actor Kunal Kemmu says he would love to play the uncles role in "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" if a remake is made.

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu says he would love to play the uncles role in "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" if a remake is made.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" is a romantic comedy-drama film featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Kunal was a child actor in the film, which revolved around a man named Rahul (Aamir), who had to bring up his spoilt nephews Sunny, Vicky and niece Munni.

Asked about his thoughts on a "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" remake, Kunal told IANS: "Yes! I have thought over it and it would be interesting to play the uncle this time and have three children. However, it only makes sense if my character Sunny from that film has kind of grown up and he is in a similar situation." 

"I don't know if classics like that should be remade, but in case they do, then one has to do full justice to it."

The 35-year-old actor said he would be eager to watch the remake as an audience too

