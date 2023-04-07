Yami Gautam And Hubby Aditya Dhar Perform Lord Shiva And Goddess Durga Puja - See Pics

New Delhi: Yami Gautam is soaring high on the wins with a streak of back-to-back blockbuster successes in her films. Her latest film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ clocked in yet another victory for Yami, post her sprinting her way to cinematic hits with films like ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, and ‘Lost’. The actress is currently relishing her victories and is truly grateful for the response audience gives to her films.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture of herself along with her husband praying to lord shiva and Maa Durga. She writes “Every ounce of Success and Love I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude and Thanks to all!”

Recent achievements by Yami Gautam in the entertainment industry have demonstrated that tenacity and effort do result in success. The actress's fans are excited to see what she has in store for them next and are certain that she will continue to amaze them with her acting prowess and movie selections. Yami Gautam is undoubtedly an actress to watch in the coming years given her recent accomplishments and rising prominence.